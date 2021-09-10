Rogers scheduled to start for Miami against Atlanta

Miami Marlins (59-81, fourth in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (74-65, first in the NL East)

Atlanta; Friday, 7:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Trevor Rogers (7-6, 2.60 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 132 strikeouts) Braves: Ian Anderson (6-5, 3.61 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 98 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -240, Marlins +195; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins head to play the Atlanta Braves on Friday.

The Braves are 35-33 in home games in 2020. The Atlanta offense has compiled a .241 batting average as a team this season, Austin Riley leads the team with a mark of .301.

The Marlins are 21-47 on the road. Miami has a collective .234 this season, led by Miguel Rojas with an average of .271.

The Braves won the last meeting 11-9. Charlie Morton earned his 12th victory and Freddie Freeman went 4-for-5 with a double, a triple, a home run and two RBIs for Atlanta. Jesus Luzardo took his sixth loss for Miami.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adam Duvall leads the Braves with 99 RBIs and is batting .227.

Rojas leads the Marlins with 117 hits and is batting .271.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 4-6, .226 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Marlins: 5-5, .213 batting average, 2.98 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

INJURIES: Braves: Josh Tomlin: (neck), Mike Soroka: (achilles), Chris Martin: (elbow), Grant Dayton: (shoulder), Tucker Davidson: (forearm), Marcell Ozuna: (hand), Ronald Acuna Jr.: (knee).

Marlins: Cody Poteet: (knee), Pablo Lopez: (rotator cuff), Jorge Guzman: (elbow), Jeff Brigham: (undisclosed), Garrett Cooper: (elbow), Jose Devers: (shoulder), Jon Berti: (concussion), Brian Anderson: (shoulder), Jesus Aguilar: (knee).