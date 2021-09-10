Urias expected to start as Los Angeles hosts San Diego

San Diego Padres (74-65, third in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (88-53, second in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Friday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Joe Musgrove (10-8, 2.93 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 173 strikeouts) Dodgers: Julio Urias (16-3, 3.11 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 168 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -167, Padres +146; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Fernando Tatis Jr. and the Padres will take on the Dodgers Friday.

The Dodgers are 46-23 on their home turf. Los Angeles is averaging 4.8 RBIs per game this season. Max Muncy leads the team with 79 total runs batted in.

The Padres have gone 30-34 away from home. San Diego has hit 160 home runs as a team this season. Fernando Tatis Jr. leads the team with 37, averaging one every 10.6 at-bats.

The Dodgers won the last meeting 4-0. Max Scherzer secured his 12th victory and Austin Barnes went 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs for Los Angeles. Yu Darvish took his eighth loss for San Diego.

TOP PERFORMERS: Muncy leads the Dodgers with 31 home runs and is slugging .538.

Tatis Jr. leads the Padres with 37 home runs and has 86 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 6-4, .215 batting average, 2.54 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

Padres: 6-4, .245 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Jimmie Sherfy: (elbow), Evan Phillips: (quad), Jimmy Nelson: (elbow), Dustin May: (elbow), Clayton Kershaw: (elbow), Tommy Kahnle: (elbow), Cole Hamels: (arm), Caleb Ferguson: (elbow), Danny Duffy: (forearm), Garrett Cleavinger: (oblique), Scott Alexander: (shoulder), AJ Pollock: (hamstring), Edwin Rios: (shoulder), Sheldon Neuse: (undisclosed).

Padres: Trey Wingenter: (elbow), Matt Strahm: (knee), Drew Pomeranz: (forearm), Adrian Morejon: (left forearm), Keone Kela: (right forearm), Javy Guerra: (right elbow), Mike Clevinger: (elbow), Jose Castillo: (undisclosed), Michel Baez: (right elbow), Dan Altavilla: (elbow), Jorge Ona: (right elbow).