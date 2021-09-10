Giants to take on Cubs on the road

San Francisco Giants (90-50, first in the NL West) vs. Chicago Cubs (65-76, fourth in the NL Central)

Chicago; Friday, 2:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: TBD Cubs: Kyle Hendricks (14-6, 4.65 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 118 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cubs +155, Giants -180; over/under is even

BOTTOM LINE: Brandon Crawford and the Giants will take on the Cubs Friday.

The Cubs are 39-33 in home games in 2020. Chicago is averaging 4.1 RBIs per game this season. Ian Happ leads the team with 50 total runs batted in.

The Giants have gone 45-27 away from home. San Francisco is slugging .437 as a unit. Brandon Crawford leads the team with a slugging percentage of .513.

The Cubs won the last meeting 4-3. Kyle Hendricks notched his seventh victory and Patrick Wisdom went 2-for-4 with two home runs and three RBIs for Chicago. Johnny Cueto took his second loss for San Francisco.

TOP PERFORMERS: Happ leads the Cubs with 21 home runs and has 50 RBIs.

Kris Bryant leads the Giants with 24 home runs and is batting .264.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 8-2, .243 batting average, 4.01 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Giants: 6-4, .264 batting average, 3.33 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Brad Wieck: (heart), Keegan Thompson: (shoulder), Kohl Stewart: (elbow), Jonathan Holder: (shoulder), Michael Hermosillo: (forearm), Nick Madrigal: (hamstring), Nico Hoerner: (oblique), Jose Lobaton: (shoulder), P.J. Higgins: (forearm).

Giants: Alex Wood: (undisclosed), Dedniel Nunez: (elbow), Johnny Cueto: (elbow), Tyler Beede: (back), Mike Yastrzemski: (shin), Austin Slater: (concussion), Luis Gonzalez: (undisclosed), Alex Dickerson: (hamstring), Donovan Solano: (health protocols), Wilmer Flores: (hamstring).