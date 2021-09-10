Colorado Rockies to visit the Philadelphia Phillies

Colorado Rockies (64-77, fourth in the NL West) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (71-69, second in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Friday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: German Marquez (11-10, 4.03 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 161 strikeouts) Phillies: TBD

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -140, Rockies +120; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Trevor Story and the Rockies will take on the Phillies Friday.

The Phillies are 39-29 in home games in 2020. Philadelphia is slugging .407 as a unit. Bryce Harper leads the team with a .600 slugging percentage, including 63 extra-base hits and 30 home runs.

The Rockies are 19-50 in road games. Colorado is slugging .414 as a unit. C.J. Cron leads the team with a slugging percentage of .533.

The Rockies won the last meeting 4-3. Lucas Gilbreath earned his first victory and Ryan McMahon went 1-for-1 with a home run and two RBIs for Colorado. Ian Kennedy took his first loss for Philadelphia.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jean Segura leads the Phillies with 128 hits and has 49 RBIs.

Trevor Story leads the Rockies with 56 extra base hits and is slugging .469.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 5-5, .254 batting average, 5.07 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Rockies: 4-6, .231 batting average, 6.37 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Vince Velasquez: (finger), JoJo Romero: (elbow), Zach Eflin: (knee), Luke Williams: (health protocols), Roman Quinn: (achilles), Matt Joyce: (back), Rhys Hoskins: (groin), Andrew Knapp: (health protocols).

Rockies: Scott Oberg: (blood clots), Peter Lambert: (elbow), Chi Chi Gonzalez: (oblique), Austin Gomber: (back), Connor Joe: (hamstring), Chris Owings: (thumb).