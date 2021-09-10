Ellis expected to start for the Orioles against the Blue Jays

Toronto Blue Jays (77-62, fourth in the AL East) vs. Baltimore Orioles (45-94, fifth in the AL East)

Baltimore; Friday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Robbie Ray (11-5, 2.60 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 212 strikeouts) Orioles: Chris Ellis (1-0, 2.16 ERA, .90 WHIP, 14 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Orioles +195, Blue Jays -240; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays travel to face the Baltimore Orioles on Friday.

The Orioles are 21-46 in home games in 2020. Baltimore is averaging 4.0 RBIs per game this season. Ryan Mountcastle leads the team with 77 total runs batted in.

The Blue Jays are 38-32 on the road. Toronto has slugged .458 this season. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads the club with a .607 slugging percentage, including 64 extra-base hits and 42 home runs.

The Blue Jays won the last meeting 5-4. Tim Mayza secured his fifth victory and Marcus Semien went 1-for-3 with a home run and an RBI for Toronto. Dillon Tate registered his fifth loss for Baltimore.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cedric Mullins leads the Orioles with 63 extra base hits and is batting .301.

Guerrero Jr. leads the Blue Jays with 165 hits and has 100 RBIs.

Sports Pass is your ticket to Charlotte sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Charlotte area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 5-5, .223 batting average, 4.35 ERA, outscored by four runs

Blue Jays: 9-1, .278 batting average, 3.50 ERA, outscored opponents by 31 runs

INJURIES: Orioles: Bruce Zimmermann: (ankle), Jorge Lopez: (ankle), Travis Lakins Sr.: (elbow), Matt Harvey: (knee), Hunter Harvey: (lat), Ramon Urias: (leg).

Blue Jays: Kirby Yates: (elbow), Ross Stripling: (abdominal), David Phelps: (right lat), George Springer: (undisclosed), Santiago Espinal: (hip), Cavan Biggio: (back).