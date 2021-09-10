Gonzales scheduled to start for Seattle against Arizona

Arizona Diamondbacks (45-95, fifth in the NL West) vs. Seattle Mariners (76-64, third in the AL West)

Seattle; Friday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Madison Bumgarner (7-9, 4.52 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 106 strikeouts) Mariners: Marco Gonzales (7-5, 4.17 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 85 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners -155, Diamondbacks +135; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Josh Rojas and the Diamondbacks will take on the Mariners Friday.

The Mariners are 40-29 on their home turf. Seattle has a team on-base percentage of .300, led by Ty France with a mark of .361.

The Diamondbacks are 17-52 on the road. Arizona has a team on-base percentage of .307, led by Josh Rojas with a mark of .345.

The Mariners won the last meeting 10-4. Yohan Ramirez earned his first victory and Abraham Toro went 2-for-5 with a double and two RBIs for Seattle. Taylor Clarke took his third loss for Arizona.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Seager leads the Mariners with 34 home runs and has 94 RBIs.

Rojas leads the Diamondbacks with 11 home runs and is slugging .433.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 7-3, .228 batting average, 3.62 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Diamondbacks: 1-9, .212 batting average, 5.54 ERA, outscored by 25 runs

INJURIES: Mariners: James Paxton: (left forearm), Ljay Newsome: (elbow), Andres Munoz: (elbow), Nick Margevicius: (shoulder), Ken Giles: (elbow), Justin Dunn: (shoulder), Shed Long Jr.: (shin), Kyle Lewis: (knee), Sam Haggerty: (shoulder), Jake Fraley: (shoulder), Evan White: (hip).

Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly: (covid-19), Chris Devenski: (elbow), Tyler Clippard: (health protocols), Kole Calhoun: (hamstring).