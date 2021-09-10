Sports
Friday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Bethlehem Christian Academy 28, Augusta Prep 27
Calvary Day 28, North Cobb Christian 0
Cambridge 35, Forsyth Central 0
Carver-Columbus 38, Kendrick 0
Cedartown 35, New Manchester 7
Dawson County 52, Northview 7
Grovetown 34, Greenbrier 16
Haralson County 43, Model 0
Hilton Head Prep, S.C. 14, St. Andrew's 0
Jefferson 41, Mountain View 14
John Milledge 40, Savannah Christian Prep 0
LaGrange 41, Columbus 13
Marist 37, Hampton 0
McEachern 42, Hillgrove 14
Metter 40, Savannah Country Day 10
North Springs 13, Woodland Cartersville 9
Porter-Gaud, S.C. 49, Bethesda Academy 0
Stockbridge 36, Locust Grove 0
Strom Thurmond, S.C. 21, T.W. Josey 12
Thomas Jefferson 48, Glascock County 8
Tiftarea 29, Frederica 7
Turner County 41, Seminole County 6
Warner Robins 49, Northside-Warner Robins 7
Washington 54, McNair 6
Wayne County 20, South Effingham 7
Whitewater 28, Central-Carrollton 7
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Dade County vs. Trion, ccd.
Lanier vs. Denmark, ccd.
Mt. Zion-Jonesboro vs. Mundy's Mill, ccd.
Pataula Charter vs. ACE Charter, ccd.
Pebblebrook vs. Miller Grove, ccd.
Rabun County vs. Walhalla, S.C., ccd.
Rabun Gap-Nachoochee vs. Asheville Reynolds, N.C., ccd.
West Laurens vs. Bradwell Institute, ccd.
Wheeler vs. Osborne, ccd.
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
