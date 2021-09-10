Sports
Friday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Ava 35, Mountain Grove 19
Bentonville, Ark. 35, Rockhurst 7
Bowling Green 51, Montgomery County 7
Camdenton 45, Parkview 8
Carl Junction 33, Branson 7
Carthage 71, Neosho 14
Central (Park Hills) 76, Perryville 0
Christian Brothers College 44, DeSmet 29
East Atchison 48, South Holt 0
East Buchanan 35, Lathrop 14
Excelsior Springs 34, Moberly 14
Fayette 56, Slater 26
Forsyth 56, Clever 0
Francis Howell 70, Granite City, Ill. 14
Harrisburg 54, Salisbury 16
Hillsboro 41, Central (Cape Girardeau) 0
Houston 20, Salem 13
Jasper 64, Appleton City/Montrose 8
Joplin 42, Ozark 7
Lamar 31, McDonald County 7
Lebanon 27, Bolivar 15
Lighthouse 20, Diamond 3
Lockwood 58, Rich Hill 0
Marionville 24, Westran 0
Mark Twain 54, Van-Far 14
Marquette 35, Parkway North 6
Mid-Buchanan 36, Lawson 0
Milan 49, Putnam County 26
Monett 14, East Newton 0
Monroe City 48, South Shelby 8
Nevada 46, Cassville 20
Nixa 49, Willard 14
O'Fallon, Ill. 58, Vianney 0
Owensville 53, Cuba 8
Penney 49, North Platte 0
Platte County 24, Grandview 7
Portageville 30, East Prairie 24
Priory 42, Lutheran South 12
Reeds Spring 42, Mt. Vernon 0
Seckman 41, Northwest (Cedar Hill) 21
South Callaway 34, Louisiana 12
St. Pius X (Kansas City) 48, Cameron 0
Stanberry 34, King City/ Union Star 32
Strafford 48, Miller 8
Troy Buchanan 49, Liberty (Wentzville) 14
Union 41, Sullivan 6
Webb City 56, Republic 20
West Plains 41, Rolla 0
West Platte 35, Plattsburg 16
Worth County/Northeast Nodaway 80, Schuyler County 12
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
