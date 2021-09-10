Charlotte Observer Logo
Friday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Ava 35, Mountain Grove 19

Bentonville, Ark. 35, Rockhurst 7

Bowling Green 51, Montgomery County 7

Camdenton 45, Parkview 8

Carl Junction 33, Branson 7

Carthage 71, Neosho 14

Central (Park Hills) 76, Perryville 0

Christian Brothers College 44, DeSmet 29

East Atchison 48, South Holt 0

East Buchanan 35, Lathrop 14

Excelsior Springs 34, Moberly 14

Fayette 56, Slater 26

Forsyth 56, Clever 0

Francis Howell 70, Granite City, Ill. 14

Harrisburg 54, Salisbury 16

Hillsboro 41, Central (Cape Girardeau) 0

Houston 20, Salem 13

Jasper 64, Appleton City/Montrose 8

Joplin 42, Ozark 7

Lamar 31, McDonald County 7

Lebanon 27, Bolivar 15

Lighthouse 20, Diamond 3

Lockwood 58, Rich Hill 0

Marionville 24, Westran 0

Mark Twain 54, Van-Far 14

Marquette 35, Parkway North 6

Mid-Buchanan 36, Lawson 0

Milan 49, Putnam County 26

Monett 14, East Newton 0

Monroe City 48, South Shelby 8

Nevada 46, Cassville 20

Nixa 49, Willard 14

O'Fallon, Ill. 58, Vianney 0

Owensville 53, Cuba 8

Penney 49, North Platte 0

Platte County 24, Grandview 7

Portageville 30, East Prairie 24

Priory 42, Lutheran South 12

Reeds Spring 42, Mt. Vernon 0

Seckman 41, Northwest (Cedar Hill) 21

South Callaway 34, Louisiana 12

St. Pius X (Kansas City) 48, Cameron 0

Stanberry 34, King City/ Union Star 32

Strafford 48, Miller 8

Troy Buchanan 49, Liberty (Wentzville) 14

Union 41, Sullivan 6

Webb City 56, Republic 20

West Plains 41, Rolla 0

West Platte 35, Plattsburg 16

Worth County/Northeast Nodaway 80, Schuyler County 12

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

