Friday’s Scores

Bridgeport 54, Liberty Harrison 6
Cameron 44, New Matamoras Frontier, Ohio 6
Clay-Battelle 49, Valley Wetzel 8
East Hardy 46, Tucker County 0
Fairmont Senior 20, North Marion 14
Frankfort 21, Washington 0
Gilmer County 39, Wirt County 12
Greenbrier West 32, Pocahontas County 0
Hedgesville 28, East Fairmont 0
Herbert Hoover 48, Nitro 0
Jefferson 47, Musselman 12
Lincoln 27, Grafton 7
Logan 27, Wayne 20
Man 49, Westside 14
Martinsburg 58, Sherando, Va. 7
Princeton 55, Oak Hill 30
Scott 48, Sissonville 21
Spring Mills 51, Hampshire 7
Weir 19, Wintersville Indian Creek, Ohio 13
Williamstown 35, Ravenswood 8
Winfield 28, Chapmanville 24
Keyser vs. Oak Glen, ppd.
