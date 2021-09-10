Kris Bryant returns to Wrigley Field, Giants beat Cubs 6-1

San Francisco Giants' Kris Bryant greets Chicago Cubs fans as he walks to the dugout before a baseball game in Chicago, Friday, Sept. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) AP

Kris Bryant drew a pair of standing ovations in his return to Wrigley Field, Evan Longoria and Brandon Belt homered in the seventh inning and the San Francisco Giants beat the Chicago Cubs 6-1 on Friday for their fifth straight victory.

The Giants improved to a major league-best 91-50.

Bryant was traded to the Giants for two prospects at the July 30 deadline as the rebuilding Cubs unloaded marquee stars who were set to become free agents after this season. The 29-year-old got a standing ovation from the crowd of 29,439 during a pregame video tribute and again before his first inning at-bat. Bryant went 0 for 3 with a walk, run and struck out swinging twice.

San Francisco’s Dominic Leone opened with two perfect innings on a bullpen day, and the Giants used eight pitchers in a combined two-hitter. Camilo Doval (2-1) got the final out of the sixth for the win. Trevor Megill (1-1) was the loser.

Rookie Frank Schwindel hit a solo drive for the Cubs, giving him 12 homers and seven in the last 11 games. Chicago lost for just the second time in 10 games.

PIRATES 4, NATIONALS 3

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Ke’Bryan Hayes capped off a ninth-inning rally with an RBI single and Pittsburgh slipped past Washington.

Hayes completed a two-run comeback by sending Alberto Baldonado's pitch to right field, scoring Ben Gamel from third for the first walk-off hit of his career.

Pittsburgh trailed 3-2 going into the ninth but quickly put two men on off Patrick Murphy (0-1). Murphy gave way to Baldonado, who retired Cole Tucker but allowed the tying run to score on a groundout to shortstop by Colin Moran.

Hayes then won it to spoil the return of former Pirates All-Star first baseman Josh Bell to PNC Park. Bell, who spent five seasons in Pittsburgh before being traded to the Nationals in December, hit his 26th home run.

Chad Kuhl (5-6) pitched a scoreless ninth for the victory.

Anthony Alford homered for Pittsburgh.