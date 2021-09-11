Sports
Friday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Alta 37, Davis 14
American Fork 41, Bingham 13
Beaver 14, Providence Hall 7
Bountiful 15, Woods Cross 6
Cedar City 34, Hurricane 14
Corner Canyon 52, Lehi 7
Crimson Cliffs 20, Snow Canyon 7
Cyprus 45, Taylorsville 13
Desert Hills 43, North Sanpete 7
Desert Pines, Nev. 53, Orem 42
Dixie 31, Pine View 28
Duchesne 34, Enterprise 17
Farmington 42, Clearfield 7
Grantsville 35, American Leadership 6
Hunter 35, Granger 14
Jordan 24, Cottonwood 7
Juab 38, Emery 6
Juan Diego Catholic 36, East 22
Kanab 49, North Summit 14
Kearns 37, Herriman 30
Layton 24, Fremont 21
Layton Christian Academy 50, Gunnison Valley 7
Logan 27, Mountain Crest 7
Milford 32, Delta 16
Morgan 42, Manti 0
Mountain Ridge 14, Westlake 7
North Sevier 35, Monticello 7
Northridge 37, Box Elder 27
Park City 46, Murray 6
Parowan 49, Rich County 7
Pinon, Ariz. 32, Monument Valley 22
Provo 35, Maple Mountain 28
Riverton 37, Pleasant Grove 21
San Juan Blanding 42, Canyon View 7
Sky View 37, Bear River 21
Skyline 16, Highland 7
Skyridge 21, Timpview 14, OT
South Sevier 10, Richfield 7
South Summit 26, Ogden 20
Spanish Fork 36, Springville 28
Stansbury 61, Hillcrest 0
Summit Academy 36, Millard 22
Timpanogos 51, Payson 48
Tooele 41, Cedar Valley 14
Uintah 37, Mountain View 34, OT
Union 38, Carbon 6
Wasatch 41, Salem Hills 12
Weber 34, Syracuse 32
West 19, Roy 8
