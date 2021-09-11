Walker scheduled to start for New York against New York

New York Yankees (78-63, third in the AL East) vs. New York Mets (71-71, third in the NL East)

Flushing, Queens; Saturday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Corey Kluber (4-3, 3.69 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 66 strikeouts) Mets: Taijuan Walker (7-9, 4.15 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 129 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets +111, Yankees -130; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: New York and New York will square off on Saturday.

The Mets are 42-27 on their home turf. New York has a team on-base percentage of .312, led by Michael Conforto with a mark of .340.

The Yankees are 38-32 on the road. New York has a collective on-base percentage of .321, led by Aaron Judge with a mark of .369.

The Mets won the last meeting 10-3. Tylor Megill recorded his third victory and Francisco Lindor went 1-for-3 with a home run and an RBI for New York. Jordan Montgomery took his sixth loss for New York.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pete Alonso leads the Mets with 32 home runs and is slugging .522.

Judge leads the Yankees with 50 extra base hits and is batting .286.

Sports Pass is your ticket to Charlotte sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Charlotte area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 6-4, .263 batting average, 3.52 ERA, outscored opponents by 22 runs

Yankees: 2-8, .213 batting average, 5.10 ERA, outscored by 24 runs

INJURIES: Mets: Jordan Yamamoto: (shoulder), Joey Lucchesi: (elbow), Jose Martinez: (knee), Jose Peraza: (finger), Brandon Nimmo: (hamstring), Dellin Betances: (shoulder), Jacob deGrom: (forearm), Robert Gsellman: (lat), Stephen Nogosek: (shoulder), Noah Syndergaard: (elbow), Corey Oswalt: (knee), David Peterson: (side), Jake Reed: (forearm), Sean Reid-Foley: (elbow), Drew Smith: (shoulder), Robert Stock: (hamstring), Tomas Nido: (thumb).

Yankees: Jameson Taillon: (ankle), Luis Severino: (elbow), Darren O'Day: (hamstring), Jonathan Loaisiga : (shoulder), Yoendrys Gomez: (covid-19), Domingo German: (shoulder), Gerrit Cole: (hamstring), Zack Britton: (elbow), Tim Locastro: (knee), Aaron Hicks: (wrist), Clint Frazier: (vertigo), Miguel Andujar: (wrist).