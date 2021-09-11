Sports
Saturday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Bellaire 14, Wheeling Central, W.Va. 7
Chardon NDCL 26, Gates Mills Gilmour 12
Cin. Shroder 31, Cin. Purcell Marian 27
Delphos St. John's 27, Minster 0
Findlay Liberty-Benton 35, Wilmington, Pa. 14
Garfield Hts. Trinity 37, Beachwood 6
Glouster Trimble 34, Waterford 7
Hamilton Badin 30, St. Bernard Roger Bacon 17
Lakewood St. Edward 48, Cin. Elder 14
Lima Cent. Cath. 41, Huron 28
Linsly, W.Va. 35, Youngs. Mooney 21
Madonna, W.Va. 41, Bridgeport 20
Milton-Union 55, Sidney Lehman 7
Newark Cath. 41, Ft. Loramie 40
Norwalk St. Paul 45, Edon 44
Oregon Stritch 32, Edgerton 30
Reading 35, Cin. Deer Park 25
Steubenville Cath. Cent. 24, Zanesville Rosecrans 13
Sugar Grove Berne Union 41, Fairfield Christian 6
___
