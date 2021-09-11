Sports
Saturday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Devils Lake 20, Grand Forks Red River 17
St. John 36, TGU 28, OT
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
PREP FOOTBALL=
Devils Lake 20, Grand Forks Red River 17
St. John 36, TGU 28, OT
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Lap-by-lap highlights for Saturday’s NASCAR Cup Series playoff race at Richmond Raceway.KEEP READING
Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Charlotte area sports - only $1 a monthVIEW OFFER
Comments