Sports
Saturday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Dubois 86, Midwest 8
Farson-Eden 20, Burlington 10
Meeteetse 51, Kaycee 6
Riverside 64, St. Stephens 28
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
