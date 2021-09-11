Johnson’s 3 TDs help LSU pull away from McNeese in 34-7 win

LSU wide receiver Trey Palmer (33) scores a touchdown against McNeese State defensive back Andre Sam (21) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton) AP

Max Johnson threw for 161 yards and three touchdowns and LSU beat McNeese 34-7 Saturday night for its first win of the season.

LSU's defense held the Cowboys to 142 yards total offense.

After sputtering last week in an season-opening loss to UCLA, the LSU (1-1) offense still struggled against McNeese, gaining just 262 yards of total offense through the first three quarters and scoring just 24 points on on an FCS opponent.

Taking advantage of McNeese’s (0-2) lack of depth, LSU pulled away with 10 points in the final quarter.

LSU defense, however, bounced back with a stellar performance, allowing a single score on the night when senior quarterback Cody Orgeron found Carlo Williams for a 44-yard touchdown late in the fourth quarter.

Converting a pair of fourth down conversions, LSU (1-1) scored on its first possession of the game, when Max Johnson hit Trey Palmer for a 19-yard scoring strike.

In just his fourth start for the Tigers, Johnson finished 18 of 27 for 161 yards. Two of Johnson’s touchdowns went to sophomore Kayshon Boutte, who finished with five catches for 31 yards.

Up 14-0 late in the first half, a 55-yard field goal by junior Cade York sent LSU to the half up 17-0. York later broke his own Tiger Stadium record with a 56-yard field goal to start the fourth quarter, extending the LSU lead to 27-0.

PLAY OF THE GAME

Leading 7-0 nearly halfway through the second quarter and with McNeese on its own 32-yard line, defensive tackle Jaquelin Roy forced and recovered a fumble by Stephen Huderson to give LSU the ball deep in Cowboys territory.

On the ensuing play, Tyrion Davis-Price went 21 yards and two plays later Johnson found Boutte for a three-yard touchdown, making it a 14-0 contest.

TAKEAWAYS

LSU: The Tiger offense continued to struggle, with only 166 total yards in the first half against their FCS opponent, but took advantage of a Cowboy turnover to push its lead to 17-0 at the half.

McNeese: The Cowboys hung with LSU early, trailing by only a touchdown midway through the first half before giving up 10 points in the final 6:58 of the second quarter

UP NEXT

LSU: Hosts Central Michigan next week before beginning SEC play on Sept. 25.

McNeese: Remains on the road again in Baton Rouge to play Southern University on Saturday.