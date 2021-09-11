Southern Miss blanks FCS-member Grambling 37-0

Frank Gore Jr. ran for 162 yards and a touchdown and Southern Mississippi breezed to a 37-0 victory over FCS-member Grambling on Saturday.

The Golden Eagles (1-1) used a 12-yard TD toss from Trey Lowe III to Jason Brownlee to grab a 7-0 first-quarter lead and stretched their advantage to 10-0 on Briggs Bourgeois' 40-yard field goal in the second quarter. Gore Jr. raced 51 yards for a score midway through the second quarter to put Southern Miss up 17-0. From there Bourgeois kicked two field goals, Dajon Richard scored on a 27-yard run and backup QB Ty Keyes got in on the act with an 11-yard TD pass to Jakarius Caston to cap the scoring.

Aldon Clark and Elijah Walker combined to complete 16 of 32 passes for 90 yards for the Tigers (1-1). Grambling managed just nine first downs and 152 yards of offense, while the Golden Eagles were piling up 439 yards with 22 first downs. Southern Miss had 290 yards on the ground.