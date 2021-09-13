Charlotte Observer Logo
Ragin’ Cajuns hold off Nicholls 27-24

The Associated Press

LAFAYETTE, La.

Levi Lewis threw for 304 yards and two touchdowns and Louisiana-Lafayette edged Nicholls 27-24 on Saturday night.

Leading 17-10 at halftime, the Ragin' Cajuns' Kris Moncrief returned an interception 67 yards for a touchdown in the third quarter and Kenneth Almendares added a 28-yard field goal in the fourth.

The Colonels (0-2) rallied with a pair of touchdowns in the final five minutes, but the second came with only 33 seconds remaining and Nicholls failed to recover an onside kick.

Lewis was 19-of-33 passing with completions to 11 ULL (1-1) receivers. Michael Jefferson led with 84 yards and a touchdown. John Stephens also caught a scoring pass.

Lindsey Scott was 26 of 37 for 359 yards passing with three touchdowns and the pick-6. Scott added 121 yards rushing on 18 carries. Dai-Jean Dixon made a school-record 14 catches and tied another school mark with 198 yards receiving while going over 3,000 career yards. He caught two TD passes.

