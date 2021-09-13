New York to visit New York Sunday

New York Yankees (79-63, third in the AL East) vs. New York Mets (71-72, third in the NL East)

Flushing, Queens; Sunday, 8:08 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: TBD Mets: Carlos Carrasco (1-2, 5.88 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 32 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -105, Yankees -115; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees travel to face the New York Mets on Sunday.

The Mets are 42-28 in home games in 2020. New York has a collective batting average of .239 this season, led by Pete Alonso with an average of .262.

The Yankees are 39-32 in road games. New York has a collective .236 this season, led by Aaron Judge with an average of .288.

The Yankees won the last meeting 8-7. Clay Holmes secured his seventh victory and Judge went 2-for-4 with two home runs and three RBIs for New York. Trevor May took his third loss for New York.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alonso leads the Mets with 85 RBIs and is batting .262.

DJ LeMahieu leads the Yankees with 144 hits and is batting .268.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 5-5, .269 batting average, 3.93 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

Yankees: 3-7, .210 batting average, 5.14 ERA, outscored by 21 runs

INJURIES: Mets: Jordan Yamamoto: (shoulder), Joey Lucchesi: (elbow), Jose Martinez: (knee), Jose Peraza: (finger), Brandon Nimmo: (hamstring), Dellin Betances: (shoulder), Jacob deGrom: (forearm), Robert Gsellman: (lat), Stephen Nogosek: (shoulder), Noah Syndergaard: (elbow), Corey Oswalt: (knee), David Peterson: (side), Jake Reed: (forearm), Sean Reid-Foley: (elbow), Drew Smith: (shoulder), Robert Stock: (hamstring), Tomas Nido: (thumb).

Yankees: Jameson Taillon: (ankle), Luis Severino: (elbow), Darren O'Day: (hamstring), Jonathan Loaisiga : (shoulder), Yoendrys Gomez: (covid-19), Domingo German: (shoulder), Gerrit Cole: (hamstring), Zack Britton: (elbow), Tim Locastro: (knee), Aaron Hicks: (wrist), Clint Frazier: (vertigo), Miguel Andujar: (wrist).