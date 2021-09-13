Kershaw expected to start for Los Angeles against Arizona

Arizona Diamondbacks (47-96, fifth in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (91-53, second in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Monday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Zac Gallen (2-9, 4.32 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 114 strikeouts) Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw (9-7, 3.39 ERA, .98 WHIP, 127 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -286, Diamondbacks +234; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles and Arizona will square off on Monday.

The Dodgers are 49-23 in home games in 2020. Los Angeles has slugged .419 this season. Garrett Cleavinger leads the team with a mark of 1.000.

The Diamondbacks have gone 19-53 away from home. Arizona has a team on-base percentage of .307, led by Josh Rojas with a mark of .343.

The Dodgers won the last meeting 13-0. Julio Urias recorded his 13th victory and Justin Turner went 2-for-5 with a home run and four RBIs for Los Angeles. Caleb Smith took his eighth loss for Arizona.

TOP PERFORMERS: Max Muncy leads the Dodgers with 32 home runs and has 83 RBIs.

Rojas leads the Diamondbacks with 11 home runs and is batting .266.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 6-4, .204 batting average, 2.13 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

Diamondbacks: 3-7, .224 batting average, 4.99 ERA, outscored by nine runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Jimmie Sherfy: (elbow), Evan Phillips: (quad), Jimmy Nelson: (elbow), Dustin May: (elbow), Clayton Kershaw: (elbow), Tommy Kahnle: (elbow), Cole Hamels: (arm), Caleb Ferguson: (elbow), Danny Duffy: (forearm), Garrett Cleavinger: (oblique), Scott Alexander: (shoulder), AJ Pollock: (hamstring), Matt Beaty: (hip), Edwin Rios: (shoulder), Sheldon Neuse: (undisclosed).

Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly: (covid-19), Chris Devenski: (elbow), Tyler Clippard: (health protocols), Kole Calhoun: (hamstring).