Sports
Monday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Chapin 35, Newberry 24
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
PREP FOOTBALL=
Chapin 35, Newberry 24
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
The pre-season race is scheduled for Feb. 6, a week before the the Super Bowl in LA and two weeks before the Daytona 500.KEEP READING
Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Charlotte area sports - only $1 a monthVIEW OFFER
Comments