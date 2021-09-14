Anderson expected to start as Seattle hosts Boston

Boston Red Sox (81-65, fourth in the AL East) vs. Seattle Mariners (78-66, second in the AL West)

Seattle; Tuesday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Nathan Eovaldi (10-8, 3.52 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 171 strikeouts) Mariners: Tyler Anderson (6-9, 4.26 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 120 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners +119, Red Sox -138; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle and Boston will face off on Tuesday.

The Mariners are 42-31 on their home turf. The Seattle pitching staff averages 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings, Yusei Kikuchi leads them with a mark of 9.4.

The Red Sox are 37-36 on the road. Boston is slugging .446 as a unit. Kyle Schwarber leads the team with a slugging percentage of .543.

The Mariners won the last meeting 5-4. Diego Castillo earned his fourth victory and Mitch Haniger went 4-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs for Seattle. Ryan Brasier registered his first loss for Boston.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Seager leads the Mariners with 34 home runs and is batting .207.

Rafael Devers ranks second on the Red Sox with 144 hits and has 105 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 6-4, .243 batting average, 4.60 ERA

Red Sox: 4-6, .268 batting average, 4.52 ERA, outscored by nine runs

INJURIES: Mariners: James Paxton: (left forearm), Ljay Newsome: (elbow), Andres Munoz: (elbow), Nick Margevicius: (shoulder), Ken Giles: (elbow), Justin Dunn: (shoulder), Shed Long Jr.: (shin), Kyle Lewis: (knee), Sam Haggerty: (shoulder), Jake Fraley: (shoulder), Evan White: (hip).

Red Sox: Phillips Valdez: (covid-19), Chris Sale: (covid-19), Martin Perez: (covid-19), Matt Barnes: (covid-19), Danny Santana: (covid-19), J.D. Martinez: (back), Jarren Duran: (covid-19), Yairo Munoz: (covid-19), Christian Arroyo: (health protocols).