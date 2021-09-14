Charlotte Observer Logo
Tuesday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Amherst def. Sumner-Eddyville-Miller, 23-25, 25-17, 25-12, 25-17

Archbishop Bergan def. Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur, 25-19, 25-14, 25-15

Arlington def. Ashland-Greenwood, 25-20, 25-19, 25-19

Bishop Neumann def. Lincoln Christian, 25-12, 25-13, 25-17

Crete def. Schuyler, 25-18, 24-26, 25-11, 25-14

Crofton def. Boone Central/Newman Grove, 25-10, 25-10, 26-24

Elkhorn South def. Omaha Northwest, 25-6, 25-9, 25-4

Elkhorn def. Omaha Gross Catholic, 25-15, 25-17, 25-8

Fairbury def. Centennial, 25-23, 25-8, 25-16

Fremont def. Lincoln High, 25-19, 25-23, 25-20

Fullerton def. Humphrey St. Francis, 14-25, 25-20, 19-25, 25-19, 15-7

Gothenburg def. North Platte St. Patrick's, 25-11, 25-15, 25-11

Grand Island Central Catholic def. Wood River, 25-13, 25-10, 25-9

Hastings St. Cecilia def. Blue Hill, 25-15, 25-12, 25-11

Heartland def. Fillmore Central, 25-20, 25-20, 25-17

Hemingford def. Edgemont, S.D., 22-25, 25-21, 25-20, 23-25, 15-4

Howells/Dodge def. Wakefield, 25-10, 25-23, 25-12

Kearney def. Columbus, 25-17, 26-24, 25-12

Lincoln East def. Lincoln Northeast, 25-17, 25-15, 25-19

Lincoln Lutheran def. Auburn, 25-8, 25-8, 25-7

Lincoln North Star def. Norfolk, 25-23, 25-14, 25-23

Lincoln Pius X def. Lincoln Southeast, 25-19, 25-23, 25-13

Lincoln Southwest def. Grand Island, 25-13, 25-19, 25-16

Maywood-Hayes Center def. Hitchcock County, 25-16, 25-15, 25-14

Mead def. College View Academy, 25-7, 25-13, 25-14

Mitchell def. Bayard, 25-10, 25-19, 25-22

Norris def. Waverly, 25-23, 20-25, 25-16, 25-16

Omaha Central def. Omaha Bryan, 25-8, 25-11, 25-8

Omaha Marian def. Omaha South, 25-5, 25-7, 25-10

Omaha Mercy def. Omaha Concordia, 25-16, 17-25, 25-23, 25-15

Omaha Skutt Catholic def. South Sioux City, 25-8, 25-8, 25-7

Overton def. Maxwell, 25-10, 25-14, 25-14

Randolph def. Neligh-Oakdale, 25-15, 25-23, 25-14

Scottsbluff def. Gering, 25-22, 16-25, 25-15, 25-22

Seward def. Ralston, 25-9, 25-17, 25-15

Shelby/Rising City def. Hampton, 25-12, 25-23, 25-19

Southwest def. Wauneta-Palisade, 26-24, 19-25, 25-21, 25-16

Sutton def. Superior, 25-22, 25-13, 25-17

Thayer Central def. Sandy Creek, 25-16, 25-21, 25-13

Whiting, Iowa def. Omaha Nation, 25-12, 25-8, 26-24

Wynot def. Bloomfield, 25-15, 25-15, 24-26, 25-18

York def. Holdrege, 25-18, 20-25, 11-25, 26-24, 15-12

Adams Central Triangular=

Aurora def. Adams Central, 14-25, 30-28, 25-21

Minden def. Adams Central, 25-21, 25-23

Minden def. Aurora

Bennington Triangular=

Bellevue West def. Bennington, 25-14, 29-27

Bellevue West def. Platteview, 25-12, 25-14

Bennington def. Platteview, 25-17, 25-17

Boyd County Triangular=

Boyd County def. Creighton, 25-18, 21-25, 25-13

Boyd County def. Summerland, 28-26, 22-25, 25-15

Summerland def. Creighton, 25-8, 25-23

Bridgeport Triangular=

Bridgeport def. Sidney

Cody-Kilgore Triangular=

Cody-Kilgore def. Hay Springs, 21-25, 25-22, 25-22

Hyannis def. Hay Springs, 19-25, 25-5, 25-23

Harvard Triangular=

Kenesaw def. Harvard, 25-8, 25-11

Kenesaw def. Lawrence-Nelson, 25-23, 25-17

High Plains Triangular=

High Plains Community def. Palmer, 25-18, 25-15

Riverside def. High Plains Community, 25-14, 26-24

Riverside def. Palmer, 25-9, 25-17

Louisville Triangular=

Elmwood-Murdock def. Conestoga, 25-15, 25-7

Elmwood-Murdock def. Louisville, 25-15, 25-21

Malcolm Triangular=

Malcolm def. David City, 25-19, 25-20

Malcolm def. Milford, 25-12, 25-22

Milford def. David City, 25-19, 20-25, 25-23

McCool Junction Triangular=

Cross County def. McCool Junction, 25-12, 25-7

Heartland Lutheran def. McCool Junction, 25-22, 25-16

Morrill Triangular=

Minatare def. Morrill, 25-17, 25-19

Sioux County def. Minatare, 25-15, 24-26, 25-14

Sioux County def. Morrill, 25-10, 25-11

MUDECAS=

A Division=

Consolation Semifinal=

Johnson-Brock def. Sterling, 25-10, 25-23

Semifinal=

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley def. Exeter/Milligan, 25-15, 25-16

B Division=

Consolation Semifinal=

Lewiston def. Parkview Christian, 25-13, 25-12

Pawnee City def. Tri County, 25-19, 25-20

Semifinal=

Freeman def. Southern, 23-25, 25-17, 25-22

Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer def. Johnson County Central, 27-25, 28-26

Omaha Duchesne Triangular=

Elkhorn North def. Blair, 25-12, 25-12, 25-10

Plattsmouth Triangular=

Syracuse def. Nebraska City, 25-16, 25-10

Syracuse def. Plattsmouth, 25-15, 25-22

Raymond Central Triangular=

Raymond Central def. East Butler, 25-18, 25-9

Yutan def. East Butler, 25-11, 25-11

Yutan def. Raymond Central, 13-25, 25-21, 25-23

Shelton Triangular=

Axtell def. Wilcox-Hildreth, 27-25, 25-15

Shelton def. Axtell, 25-17, 22-25, 25-19

Shelton def. Wilcox-Hildreth, 25-16, 25-18

Sutherland Triangular=

Sutherland def. Wallace, 20-25, 28-26, 25-16

Wallace def. Mullen, 25-19, 25-20

Twin Loup Triangular=

Pleasanton def. North Central, 25-20, 25-16

Twin Loup def. North Central, 21-25, 25-15, 25-19

___

Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

  Comments  
