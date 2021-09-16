Charlotte Observer Logo
Charlottefive Logo

Sports

Houck expected to start for the Red Sox against Mariners

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

Boston Red Sox (82-65, fourth in the AL East) vs. Seattle Mariners (78-67, second in the AL West)

Seattle; Wednesday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Tanner Houck (0-4, 3.54 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 63 strikeouts) Mariners: Marco Gonzales (8-5, 3.96 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 88 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners +112, Red Sox -130; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle and Boston will meet on Wednesday.

The Mariners are 42-32 in home games in 2020. Seattle's lineup has 181 home runs this season, Kyle Seager leads the club with 34 homers.

The Red Sox have gone 38-36 away from home. Boston is slugging .447 as a unit. Kyle Schwarber leads the team with a slugging percentage of .547.

The Red Sox won the last meeting 8-4. Adam Ottavino earned his sixth victory and J.D. Martinez went 2-for-5 with a home run and two RBIs for Boston. Joe Smith registered his fourth loss for Seattle.

TOP PERFORMERS: Seager leads the Mariners with 57 extra base hits and is batting .208.

Rafael Devers leads the Red Sox with 34 home runs and has 105 RBIs.

Sports Pass is your ticket to Charlotte sports

Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Charlotte area sports - only $1 a month

VIEW OFFER

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 5-5, .248 batting average, 4.95 ERA, outscored by five runs

Red Sox: 4-6, .269 batting average, 4.12 ERA, outscored by eight runs

INJURIES: Mariners: James Paxton: (left forearm), Ljay Newsome: (elbow), Andres Munoz: (elbow), Nick Margevicius: (shoulder), Ken Giles: (elbow), Justin Dunn: (shoulder), Shed Long Jr.: (shin), Kyle Lewis: (knee), Sam Haggerty: (shoulder), Evan White: (hip).

Red Sox: Phillips Valdez: (covid-19), Chris Sale: (covid-19), Matt Barnes: (covid-19), Danny Santana: (covid-19), J.D. Martinez: (back), Jarren Duran: (covid-19), Yairo Munoz: (covid-19), Christian Arroyo: (health protocols).

  Comments  
Sports Pass is your ticket to Charlotte sports
#ReadLocal

Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Charlotte area sports - only $1 a month

VIEW OFFER

Sports

Ray expected to start as Toronto hosts Tampa Bay

September 16, 2021 12:06 AM

Sports

Inter Miami CF hosts New York after 3 straight shutout wins

September 16, 2021 12:06 AM

Sports

Means expected to start for the Orioles against the Yankees

September 16, 2021 12:06 AM

Sports

Manning expected to start for the Tigers against the Brewers

September 16, 2021 12:06 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service