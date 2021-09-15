NFL DFS Week 2: Giants at Washington Football Team

Devising the perfect Daily Fantasy Sports strategy for the NFL can be a challenge, which is why I'm here to assist.

On DraftKings, it's important to remember you're playing full-point PPR with bonuses if a player surpasses 300 passing yards, 100 rushing yards or 100 receiving yards.

Here is my optimal lineup for Thursday's NFL Showdown $2.5 million Thursday Night Millionaire contest featuring the New York Giants and Washington Football Team.

All prices listed are courtesy of DraftKings with a $50,000 budget, and you need at least one player from each team.

— Captain: RB Antonio Gibson, Football Team ($14,400)

Gibson produced 108 total yards on a robust 23 touches last week and now faces a defense who allowed 146 yards and a touchdown to the position against Denver. I expect the all-purpose back to be heavily featured with Taylor Heinicke under center, so it makes sense to pay the premium.

— Flex: WR Terry McLaurin, Football Team ($9,000)

McLaurin has exactly seven receptions in each of his three career games against the Giants. He's also produced at least 74 yards or a touchdown in each.

— Flex: WR Sterling Shepard, Giants ($8,000)

Shepard should once again reap the benefits of a defense focusing its attention on Saquon Barkley and Kenny Golladay. He has at least six receptions of a touchdown in his last four games against the Giants.

— Flex: TE Logan Thomas, Football Team ($7,400)

The Giants allowed tight ends in Week 1 to finish with 10 receptions, 85 yards and a touchdown. I expect Heinicke to target Thomas heavily.

— Flex: D/ST Washington ($5,600)

I expect the Football Team's vaunted pass rush to be extra motivated after being handled thoroughly by the Chargers offensive line. A matchup against Daniel Jones in front of the home crowd is exactly what the doctor ordered.

— Flex: TE Kyle Rudolph, Giants ($3,200)

The veteran tight end is a solid option if you want to play against the grain with Evan Engram sidelined. Rudolph received five targets on a healthy 77% snap share against the Broncos.