Lopez expected to start as White Sox host the Angels

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

Los Angeles Angels (71-74, fourth in the AL West) vs. Chicago White Sox (83-62, first in the AL Central)

Chicago; Thursday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Alex Cobb (7-3, 0.00 ERA) White Sox: Reynaldo Lopez (3-2, 2.05 ERA, .84 WHIP, 40 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -180, Angels +155; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago and Los Angeles will face off on Thursday.

The White Sox are 49-26 in home games in 2020. Chicago's lineup has 172 home runs this season, Jose Abreu leads them with 29 homers.

The Angels have gone 33-40 away from home. Los Angeles has slugged .411 this season. Shohei Ohtani leads the team with a mark of .593.

The Angels won the last meeting 3-2. Mike Mayers secured his fifth victory and Brandon Marsh went 3-for-4 with a home run and an RBI for Los Angeles. Michael Kopech took his third loss for Chicago.

TOP PERFORMERS: Abreu leads the White Sox with 58 extra base hits and is batting .261.

Ohtani leads the Angels with 73 extra base hits and is batting .252.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 5-5, .273 batting average, 3.99 ERA

Angels: 4-6, .204 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Ryan Tepera: (finger), Evan Marshall: (elbow), Jimmy Cordero: (elbow), Andrew Vaughn: (back), Adam Engel: (shoulder).

Angels: Austin Warren: (health protocols), Patrick Sandoval: (spine), Jose Marte: (undisclosed), Reid Detmers: (health protocols), Alex Cobb: (wrist), Dylan Bundy: (shoulder), Luke Bard: (hip), Justin Upton: (lumbar), Mike Trout: (calf), Dexter Fowler: (knee), Jo Adell: (back), Anthony Rendon: (hip), Franklin Barreto: (right elbow).

