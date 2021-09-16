Sports
How many national TV games will the Carolina Hurricanes have? Here’s the list
The NHL has a new TV package — ESPN is back in the game — and that will mean additional national exposure for the Carolina Hurricanes in the 2021-22 regular season.
With the NHL having games televised and streamed by ESPN, Hulu, ABC, ESPN+ and TNT, the Canes are scheduled for one exclusive ESPN telecast and one exclusive ABC game. There are no scheduled TNT telecasts of Canes games this season.
The Hurricanes have reached the Stanley Cup playoffs in each of the past three seasons, and were Central Division champions in the condensed 2021 NHL season.
The Canes national TV schedule:
ESPN exclusive
March 24, 7 p.m., Dallas Stars
ABC exclusive
March 12, 3 p.m., Philadelphia Flyers
ESPN2
Feb. 14, 7:30 p.m., Detroit Red Wings
Sports Pass is your ticket to Charlotte sports
Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Charlotte area sports - only $1 a monthVIEW OFFER
ESPN+/Hulu
Dec. 14, 8 p.m., Minnesota WIld
Jan. 13, 7 p.m., Columbus Blue Jackets
March 29, 7 p.m., Tampa Bay Lightning
April 5, 7 p.m., Buffalo Sabres
April 7, 7:30 p.m., Buffalo Sabres
Comments