How many national TV games will the Carolina Hurricanes have? Here’s the list

Carolina Hurricanes fans welcome the team to the ice for game five against Tampa Bay on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C. rwillett@newsobserver.com

The NHL has a new TV package — ESPN is back in the game — and that will mean additional national exposure for the Carolina Hurricanes in the 2021-22 regular season.

With the NHL having games televised and streamed by ESPN, Hulu, ABC, ESPN+ and TNT, the Canes are scheduled for one exclusive ESPN telecast and one exclusive ABC game. There are no scheduled TNT telecasts of Canes games this season.

The Hurricanes have reached the Stanley Cup playoffs in each of the past three seasons, and were Central Division champions in the condensed 2021 NHL season.

The Canes national TV schedule:

ESPN exclusive

March 24, 7 p.m., Dallas Stars

ABC exclusive

March 12, 3 p.m., Philadelphia Flyers

ESPN2

Feb. 14, 7:30 p.m., Detroit Red Wings

ESPN+/Hulu

Dec. 14, 8 p.m., Minnesota WIld

Jan. 13, 7 p.m., Columbus Blue Jackets

March 29, 7 p.m., Tampa Bay Lightning

April 5, 7 p.m., Buffalo Sabres

April 7, 7:30 p.m., Buffalo Sabres