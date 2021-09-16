Sports
Thursday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Graham 28, Union 27
Thomas Walker 29, Rye Cove 0
Warhill 36, New Kent 0
Warwick 66, Denbigh 0
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
