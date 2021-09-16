Sports
Thursday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Higgins vs. Hammond, ccd.
S. B. Wright vs. Cohen, ccd.
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
PREP FOOTBALL=
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Higgins vs. Hammond, ccd.
S. B. Wright vs. Cohen, ccd.
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
WR Josh Vann already has 154 yards and two TDs this year.KEEP READING
Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Charlotte area sports - only $1 a monthVIEW OFFER
Comments