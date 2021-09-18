Crowe scheduled to start for Pittsburgh against Miami

Pittsburgh Pirates (54-92, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Miami Marlins (62-84, fourth in the NL East)

Miami; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Wil Crowe (3-7, 5.97 ERA, 1.61 WHIP, 95 strikeouts) Marlins: Elieser Hernandez (1-1, 3.89 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 37 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Marlins -153, Pirates +133; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Miami and Pittsburgh will play on Friday.

The Marlins are 38-34 on their home turf. Miami has hit 143 home runs as a team this season. Jesus Aguilar leads the club with 22, averaging one every 20.4 at-bats.

The Pirates have gone 20-51 away from home. Pittsburgh has a collective on-base percentage of .303, led by Bryan Reynolds with a mark of .375.

The Marlins won the last meeting 3-1. Sandy Alcantara earned his third victory and Aguilar went 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs for Miami. Chad Kuhl took his third loss for Pittsburgh.

TOP PERFORMERS: Miguel Rojas ranks second on the Marlins with 40 extra base hits and is batting .268.

Reynolds leads the Pirates with 59 extra base hits and is batting .297.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 5-5, .222 batting average, 3.64 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Pirates: 6-4, .271 batting average, 4.75 ERA, outscored by two runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Cody Poteet: (knee), Pablo Lopez: (rotator cuff), Jorge Guzman: (elbow), Edward Cabrera: (toe), Jeff Brigham: (undisclosed), Garrett Cooper: (elbow), Jose Devers: (shoulder), Jon Berti: (concussion), Brian Anderson: (shoulder), Jesus Aguilar: (knee), Jorge Alfaro: (calf).

Pirates: Duane Underwood Jr.: (shoulder), Jose Soriano: (elbow), Chase De Jong: (knee), Blake Cederlind: (elbow), Trevor Cahill: (calf), JT Brubaker: (shoulder), Steven Brault: (arm), David Bednar: (oblique), Michael Chavis: (elbow).