Buehler, Dodgers to face Castillo, Reds

Los Angeles Dodgers (94-53, second in the NL West) vs. Cincinnati Reds (76-71, third in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Walker Buehler (14-3, 2.32 ERA, .94 WHIP, 189 strikeouts) Reds: Luis Castillo (7-15, 4.18 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 171 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Reds +152, Dodgers -177; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers head to play the Cincinnati Reds on Friday.

The Reds are 38-33 on their home turf. Cincinnati is slugging .427 as a unit. Nick Castellanos leads the club with a .569 slugging percentage, including 65 extra-base hits and 29 home runs.

The Dodgers are 42-30 on the road. Los Angeles is slugging .422 as a unit. Max Muncy leads the team with a slugging percentage of .546.

The Dodgers won the last meeting 8-0. Clayton Kershaw secured his fourth victory and Justin Turner went 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI for Los Angeles. Sonny Gray registered his second loss for Cincinnati.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joey Votto leads the Reds with 30 home runs and has 88 RBIs.

Muncy leads the Dodgers with 60 extra base hits and is slugging .546.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 3-7, .209 batting average, 3.26 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Dodgers: 8-2, .250 batting average, 2.15 ERA, outscored opponents by 29 runs

INJURIES: Reds: Art Warren: (oblique), Brandon Bailey: (elbow), Tejay Antone: (elbow), Jesse Winker: (intercostal), Tyler Naquin: (ribs).

Dodgers: Jimmie Sherfy: (elbow), Evan Phillips: (quad), Jimmy Nelson: (elbow), Dustin May: (elbow), Tommy Kahnle: (elbow), Cole Hamels: (arm), Caleb Ferguson: (elbow), Danny Duffy: (forearm), Garrett Cleavinger: (oblique), Scott Alexander: (shoulder), Chris Taylor: (neck), AJ Pollock: (hamstring), Edwin Rios: (shoulder), Sheldon Neuse: (undisclosed).