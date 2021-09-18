Charlotte Observer Logo
Charlottefive Logo

Sports

Van Noy, Nordin ruled out for Patriots matchup with Jets

The Associated Press

FOXBOROUGH, Mass.

Patriots linebacker Kyle Van Noy is out for Sunday's matchup with the Jets with a throat injury.

An abdomen issue will also sideline kicker Quinn Nordin. The undrafted rookie was a healthy scratch for last week's opener against Miami.

In addition, tight end Jonnu Smith (hip), right tackle Trent Brown (calf), tackle Yodny Cajuste (hamstring) and linebacker Ronnie Perkins (shoulder) are all listed as questionable for Sunday's first road trip of the season.

With Van Noy out, second-year linebacker Josh Uche could make his second career start. Brown's starting role is expected to be filled by either Yasir Durant or Justin Herron. Both saw snaps in Brown's place after he was injured against the Dolphins.

  Comments  
Sports Pass is your ticket to Charlotte sports
#ReadLocal

Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Charlotte area sports - only $1 a month

VIEW OFFER

Sports

Liberty stay alive in playoff hunt

September 18, 2021 2:27 AM

Sports

Friday’s Scores

September 18, 2021 2:27 AM

Sports

Friday’s Scores

September 18, 2021 2:27 AM

Sports

HKO-WHL-Sums-Calgary-Red Deer

September 18, 2021 2:27 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service