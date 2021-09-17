Charlotte Observer Logo
Friday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=

Addison 36, Michigan Center 35

Allen Park 34, Lincoln Park 20

Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard 14, Gabriel Richard Catholic 7

Ann Arbor Huron 31, Bedford 30

Armada 34, Richmond 10

AuGres-Sims 48, Hillman 24

Bad Axe 27, Sandusky 6

Battle Creek Harper Creek 29, Battle Creek Pennfield 13

Bay City Western 40, Saginaw Heritage 19

Beal City 48, Lake City 8

Belding 57, Grandville Calvin Christian 13

Belleville 58, Livonia Stevenson 0

Berkley def. Ferndale, forfeit

Berrien Springs 46, Kalamazoo Loy Norrix 13

Big Rapids 25, Stanton Central Montcalm 21

Birch Run 41, Alma 0

Birmingham Groves 21, Birmingham Seaholm 14

Bloomfield Hills 38, Auburn Hills Avondale 6

Boyne City 50, Harbor Springs 0

Breckenridge 42, Coleman 6

Bridgman 45, Mendon 0

Brownstown Woodhaven 44, Dearborn Edsel Ford 0

Burr Oak 60, Waldron 34

Burton Atherton 40, Mayville 38

Byron Center 28, East Grand Rapids 20

Cadillac 37, Alpena 6

Caledonia 35, East Kentwood 9

Calumet def. West Iron County, forfeit

Canton 55, Northville 27

Carson City-Crystal def. Wyoming Lee, forfeit

Cass City 27, Vassar 18

Cassopolis 40, Hartford 0

Cedar Springs 38, Grand Rapids Kenowa Hills 0

Chelsea def. Pinckney, forfeit

Clare 56, Shepherd 6

Clarkston 56, Southfield A&T 27

Clarkston Everest Collegiate 42, Allen Park Cabrini 12

Climax-Scotts 52, Camden-Frontier 6

Coldwater 45, Jackson Northwest 6

Colon 54, Bellevue 0

Concord 60, Vermontville Maple Valley 18

Constantine 32, Indpls Ritter, Ind. 19

Constantine 32, Schoolcraft 19

Coopersville 7, Holland Christian 3

Croswell-Lexington def. Imlay City, forfeit

DeWitt 51, Holt 28

Dearborn 55, Westland John Glenn 13

Dearborn Divine Child 42, Southgate Anderson 0

Dearborn Fordson 42, Livonia Franklin 38

Deckerville 52, Merritt Academy 8

Detroit Catholic Central 28, Detroit U-D Jesuit 14

Detroit Cody 38, Detroit Comm & Media Arts 6

Detroit Community 50, Melvindale Academy for Business And Tech 0

Detroit East English def. Detroit Western Intl, forfeit

Detroit King 47, Detroit Mumford 0

Detroit Osborn def. Detroit Collegiate Prep, forfeit

Detroit Voyageur 18, Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest 7

Durand 40, Mount Morris 21

East Jordan 8, St. Ignace LaSalle 0

East Lansing 20, Portage Central 15

Edon, Ohio 52, Whiteford 32

Edwardsburg 49, Vicksburg 0

Elkton-Pigeon Bay Port Laker 35, Caro 9

Erie-Mason def. Adrian Madison, forfeit

Evart 54, Manton 20

Fair Haven-Anchor Bay 35, Utica Ford 0

Fennville 46, Gobles 16

Fenton 41, Swartz Creek 27

Flint Kearsley 21, Flushing 14

Fowler 36, Dansville 13

Frankenmuth 54, Bay City John Glenn 0

Frankfort 22, Oscoda 14

Freedom, Wis. 28, Menominee 7

Freeland 43, Essexville Garber 14

Gaylord 10, Petoskey 7

Gaylord St. Mary 48, Bellaire 6

Genesee 64, Caseville 14

Gibraltar Carlson 28, Trenton 27

Gladstone 30, Escanaba 15

Gladwin 58, West Branch Ogemaw Heights 18

Goodrich 48, Owosso 13

Grand Blanc 43, Davison 7

Grand Haven 28, Holland West Ottawa 7

Grand Ledge 54, Lansing Everett 12

Grand Rapids Catholic Central 28, Grand Rapids South Christian 6

Grand Rapids Christian 49, Greenville 19

Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central 30, Lowell 7

Grand Rapids Northview 35, Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern 31

Grand Rapids West Catholic 50, Hamilton 14

Grayling def. Kalkaska, forfeit

Hanover-Horton 22, Grass Lake 7

Harper Woods 38, Pontiac ND 30

Harrison 46, Pinconning 0

Hartland 14, Salem 0

Haslett 21, Mason 8

Hastings 34, Parma Western 18

Hemlock 48, St. Louis 12

Holland 52, Wyoming 49

Holton 36, White Cloud 20

Homer 72, Quincy 30

Hopkins 42, Kelloggsville 38

Howard City Tri-County 40, Grant 14

Howell 58, Plymouth 0

Hudson 36, Hillsdale 0

Hudsonville 23, Jenison 22

Hudsonville Unity Christian 46, Allendale 7

Ida 26, Clinton 20

Indian River-Inland Lakes 44, Lincoln-Alcona 26

Ionia 48, Charlotte 26

Iron Mountain 42, L'Anse 0

Ithaca 43, Saginaw Nouvel 8

Jackson 65, Ypsilanti 31

Jackson Lumen Christi 27, Marshall 20

Jonesville 50, Bronson 0

Kalamazoo Hackett 18, Benton Harbor 14

Kingsley 48, Benzie Central 7

Kingston 36, Flint International 8

L'Anse Creuse 35, Sterling Heights 14

Laingsburg 21, Saranac 19

Lake Fenton 32, Corunna 13

Lake Odessa Lakewood 31, Perry 0

Lakeview 49, Hesperia 8

Lansing Catholic 49, Eaton Rapids 0

Lansing Eastern 20, St. Johns 18

Lansing Waverly 62, Okemos 0

Lapeer 56, Flint Carman-Ainsworth 25

Lawton 52, Allegan 7

Lenawee Christian 56, Athens 0

Livonia Churchill 49, Wayne Memorial 8

Livonia Clarenceville 37, Macomb Lutheran North 30

Lutheran Westland 32, Whitmore Lake 28

Macomb Dakota 27, Clinton Township Chippewa Valley 23

Mancelona 66, Johannesburg-Lewiston 42

Manchester 35, East Jackson 7

Marcellus 46, Bloomingdale 16

Marine City 41, Warren Fitzgerald 12

Marion 44, Mesick 29

Marlette 66, Brown City 22

Marquette 55, Kingsford 34

Martin 48, Blanchard Montabella 6

Marysville 46, Hazel Park 22

Mattawan def. S. Bend Riley, Ind., forfeit

Melvindale 22, Garden City 8

Memphis 26, Capac 18

Merrill 36, Webberville 8

Midland 35, Bay City Central 9

Milford 28, Walled Lake Central 17

Millington 21, Standish-Sterling 8

Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central 21, Milan 15

Montague 33, Oakridge High School 7

Montrose 35, Chesaning 0

Morrice 59, Lawrence 6

Mount Pleasant 33, Midland Dow 10

Munising 30, Newberry 12

Muskegon 58, Grand Rapids Union 0

Muskegon Catholic Central 37, Ludington 0

Muskegon Heights 34, Manistee 28

Muskegon Mona Shores 47, Zeeland West 12

Negaunee 55, Manistique 8

New Boston Huron 41, Monroe Jefferson 25

New Lothrop 63, Byron 13

Newaygo 45, Fremont 28

Niles 22, Three Rivers 16

North Branch 35, Yale 14

North Muskegon 37, Hart 0

Norway 40, Ironwood City Gogebic Michigan 0

Novi 28, Brighton 16

Oak Park 30, North Farmington 24

Olivet 42, Leslie 7

Onsted 13, Brooklyn Columbia Central 2

Ontonagon 54, North Dickinson 14

Ortonville Brandon 55, Clio 0

Otsego 14, Dowagiac Union 0

Ovid-Elsie 56, Otisville Lakeville 0

Oxford 51, Lake Orion 27

Parchment 50, Saugatuck 43

Paw Paw 57, Sturgis 32

Pellston 44, Central Lake 40

Petersburg Summerfield 38, Pittsford 0

Pewamo-Westphalia 54, Potterville 0

Pickford 44, Engadine 6

Plainwell 33, Richland Gull Lake 14

Port Huron 31, Fraser 14

Port Huron Northern 7, St. Clair Shores Lake Shore 0

Portage Northern 35, Stevensville Lakeshore 28

Portland 35, Lansing Sexton 26

Rapid River 55, Carney-Nadeau 6

Redford Union 28, Dearborn Heights Crestwood 20

Reed City 58, Remus Chippewa Hills 7

Reese 36, Unionville-Sebewaing 16

Riverview 34, Flat Rock 0

Rochester Adams 49, Rochester 10

Rockford 53, Grandville 46, 2OT

Romeo 17, Grosse Pointe South 8

Romulus def. Dearborn Heights Annapolis, forfeit

Roseville 43, Grosse Pointe North 9

Rudyard 62, Brimley 6

Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary 58, Saginaw Valley Lutheran 3

Saginaw Swan Valley 56, Bridgeport 20

Saline 34, Monroe 7

Sand Creek 62, Niles Brandywine 34

Sault Ste Marie 49, Cheboygan 21

South Haven 36, Buchanan 26

South Lyon 31, Detroit Country Day 7

Sparta def. Muskegon Orchard View, forfeit

Spring Lake 35, Fruitport 32

Springport 25, Napoleon 6

St. Joseph 29, Kalamazoo Central 13

Sterling Heights Stevenson 42, Utica Eisenhower 14

Stockbridge 68, Pontiac 40

Suttons Bay 50, Brethren 16

Tecumseh 27, Adrian 12

Traverse City Central 42, Traverse City West 14

Traverse City St. Francis 63, Maple City Glen Lake 0

Troy 17, Farmington 7

Troy Athens 43, Royal Oak 35

Ubly 50, Harbor Beach 33

Union City 26, Reading 20, OT

Utica 41, Macomb L'Anse Creuse North 7

Vestaburg 64, Fulton-Middleton 42

Walled Lake Western 21, South Lyon East 14

Warren De La Salle 21, Birmingham Brother Rice 16

Warren Michigan Collegiate def. Mount Clemens, forfeit

Warren Mott 30, St. Clair Shores Lakeview 27

West Bloomfield 24, Rochester Hills Stoney Creek 10

Westwood 42, Ishpeming 0

White Lake Lakeland 35, Waterford Mott 28

White Pigeon 48, Comstock 12

Whitehall 68, Shelby 0

Zeeland East 17, Muskegon Reeths-Puffer 14

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

