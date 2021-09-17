Sports
Friday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Axtell 62, Rock Hills 14
Conway Springs 50, Elkhart 0
Eudora 14, Bonner Springs 7
Hoxie 52, Triplains-Brewster 20
Mill Valley 41, SM East 10
Minneola 12, South Gray 6
Moscow 67, Burrton 20
Northern Valley 84, Deerfield 18
Oswego 49, Altoona-Midway 0
Thunder Ridge 56, St. John's Beloit-Tipton 6
Yates Center 52, St. Paul 6
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Baldwin vs. Louisburg, ccd.
Centre vs. Solomon, ccd.
Clifton-Clyde vs. Wakefield, ccd.
Herington vs. Rural Vista, ccd.
Marysville vs. Rock Creek, ccd.
Sublette vs. Sedgwick, ccd.
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
