Friday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Bedford 29, Portsmouth- Oyster River 0

Keene 26, Alvirne 7

Lebanon 27, Milford 14

Londonderry 29, Bishop Guertin 13

Merrimack 28, Nashua South 26

Monadnock 46, ConVal 0

Nashua North 14, Windham 10

Pinkerton 49, Salem 21

Plymouth Regional 28, Bow 6

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

