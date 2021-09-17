Charlotte Observer Logo
Friday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Bellows Free Academy of St. Albans 17, Middlebury Union 7

Brattleboro 34, North Country Union 0

Essex 28, Mount Mansfield Union 0

Hartford 28, Burlington/South Burlington 14

Rutland 35, Mount Anthony Union 7

St. Johnsbury Academy 44, Colchester 21

U-32 def. Spaulding, forfeit

Windsor 39, Springfield 12

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

