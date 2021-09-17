Sports
Friday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Cody-Kilgore 60, Stuart 14
Franklin 48, Elba 0
Gibbon 28, Bridgeport 20
Hartington Cedar Catholic def. David City, forfeit
Hay Springs 56, South Platte 0
Kenesaw 68, Giltner 12
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 55, Elkhorn Valley 8
Lutheran High Northeast 44, Wakefield 40
McCool Junction 75, Santee 21
Sports Pass is your ticket to Charlotte sports
Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Charlotte area sports - only $1 a monthVIEW OFFER
Minden 62, Hershey 7
Parkview Christian 54, Pawnee City 36
Perkins County 89, Bayard 48
Riverside 53, Central Valley 18
Sandhills Valley 28, South Loup 16
Spalding Academy 62, Deshler 14
St. Edward 50, Meridian 24
Sutherland def. Kimball, forfeit
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Comments