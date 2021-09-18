Sports
Friday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Abbeville 43, Vermilion Catholic 0
Alexandria 49, Marksville 7
Amite 27, Sumner 7
Ascension Christian School 47, Ben Franklin 22
Ascension Episcopal 32, North Vermilion 0
Avoyelles 34, Eunice 7
Baton Rouge Catholic 30, West Monroe 19
Baton Rouge Episcopal 25, Country Day 20
Beau Chene 39, Mamou 34
Sports Pass is your ticket to Charlotte sports
Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Charlotte area sports - only $1 a monthVIEW OFFER
Benton 41, Richwood 12
Bossier 39, Logansport 14
Brusly 33, West Feliciana 30
Bunkie 31, Pickering 8
Calvary Baptist Academy 62, Arcadia 0
Captain Shreve 22, Union Parish 21
Cecilia 48, Denham Springs 44
Cedar Creek 38, Delhi 6
Central - B.R. 48, Belaire 0
Central Hinds Aca., Miss. 43, Riverfield 27
Central Private 47, Independence 12
Church Point 25, RHS 0
DeQuincy 21, South Beauregard 14
DeRidder 28, Jennings 27
Delcambre 34, Gueydan 7
Delta Charter 30, River Oaks 16
Dutchtown 37, Covington 15
E.D. White 7, Assumption 0
Easton 42, Scotlandville 28
Erath 29, St. Louis 21
Franklin 20, Berwick 7
Franklinton 45, Fontainebleau 20
General Trass (Lake Providence) 26, Bastrop 6
Glenbrook 48, Lincoln Preparatory School 14
Grant def. Block, forfeit
Haughton 40, B.T. Washington 0
Haynesville 40, Junction City, Ark. 28
Helen Cox 42, Livingston Collegiate Academy 7
Highland Baptist 14, St. John 10
Holy Cross 27, Chalmette 10
Homer 69, Ringgold 0
Huntington 38, Parkway 31
Iota 47, Crowley 6
Iowa 48, Sulphur 29
Jesuit 52, Riverdale 0
Jonesboro-Hodge def. Vidalia, forfeit
Kaplan 31, Northwest 28
Karr 33, John Curtis Christian 19
LaSalle 32, Merryville 20
Lafayette 31, Carencro 28, 2OT
Lafayette Christian Academy 14, Acadiana 13
Lake Charles College Prep 37, Southwood 0
Leesville 50, LaGrange 14
Lena Northwood 24, Ville Platte 0
Liberty 52, East Iberville 0
Live Oak 14, St. Michael 0
Loreauville 41, Kinder 8
Lutcher 62, West Harrison, Miss. 34
M.L. King Charter 20, Istrouma 7
Madison Prep 42, Parkview Baptist 3
Mangham 35, Caldwell Parish 7
Many 50, North DeSoto 0
Minden 34, North Webster 27
Montgomery def. Beekman, forfeit
Morgan City 34, Covenant Christian Academy 22
NDHS 27, Comeaux 7
Natchitoches Central 34, West Ouachita 6
Neville 28, Jena 8
Newman 28, Vandebilt Catholic 0
North Caddo 50, Bolton 14
Northeast 20, Broadmoor 0
Northshore 31, Lakeshore 10
Oakdale 33, Oberlin 7
Opelousas Catholic 20, Port Barre 0
Ouachita Christian 47, Sicily Island 12
Ouachita Parish 15, Carroll 12
Pine 35, Pearl River 25
Pine Prairie 48, Buckeye 12
Plain Dealing 56, Magnolia School of Excellence 22
Pointe Coupee Catholic 44, St. Martin's 14
Ponchatoula 37, St. Helena 6
Port Allen 31, Livonia 0
Rayville 32, Lakeview 6
Red River 54, Mansfield 44
Rosepine 55, East Beauregard 20
Ruston 50, Airline 0
Sacred Heart 19, Basile 0
Saint Paul's 17, New Iberia Catholic 13
Salmen 27, Bogalusa 6
Seminole, Okla. 35, Evangel Christian Academy 14
Shreveport Northwood def. Loyola College Prep, forfeit
Slaughter 24, Centerville 20
Southern Lab 48, McKinley 12
Southside 28, Opelousas 6
St. Edmund Catholic 43, Tara 0
St. Frederick Catholic 28, Tensas 0
St. Martinville def. Breaux Bridge, forfeit
St. Mary's 31, Holy Savior Menard 17
St. Thomas More 63, Plaquemine 0
Sterlington 34, Oak Grove 16
Teurlings Catholic 52, Barbe 25
Tioga 7, Pineville 6
Varnado 26, Northlake Christian 14
Walker 56, Mandeville 28
Warren, Ark. 42, Franklin Parish 10
Washington-Marion 43, Peabody 22
Westgate 35, New Iberia 3
Westlake 40, Vinton 12
Westminster Christian 16, Hanson Memorial 13
Winnfield 24, Delhi Charter 8
Woodlawn (BR) def. Madison, forfeit
Woodlawn (SH) 48, North Central 0
Wossman 28, Green Oaks 0
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Carver vs. West Jefferson, ccd.
Central Lafourche vs. South Lafourche, ccd.
East Ascension vs. Destrehan, ccd.
East St. John vs. St. James, ccd.
Fisher vs. Ben Franklin, ccd.
Glen Oaks vs. Mentorship Academy, ppd. to Sep 19th.
H.L. Bourgeois vs. Ellender, ccd.
Hahnville vs. Landry/Walker, ccd.
Houma Christian vs. Ascension Christian School, ccd.
Karr vs. Plantation American Heritage, Fla., ccd.
Kenner Discovery vs. King, ccd.
Lutcher vs. Frederick Douglass, ccd.
McDonogh #35 vs. Bonnabel, ccd.
Newman vs. West St. John, ccd.
Ponchatoula vs. Brother Martin, ccd.
Sam Houston vs. Thibodaux, ccd.
Sci Academy vs. Livingston Collegiate Academy, ccd.
South Terrebonne vs. Terrebonne, ccd.
Vandebilt Catholic vs. Belle Chasse, ccd.
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Comments