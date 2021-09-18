Sports
Friday’s Scores
PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Breck def. St. Paul Academy, 25-9, 25-22, 25-22
Kimball def. Royalton
LILA def. Hiawatha Collegiate, 25-3, 25-5, 25-11
Liberty Classical def. Hmong Academy, 25-22, 25-19, 17-25, 25-21
Mounds Park Academy def. Providence Academy, 25-12, 25-11, 25-17
Red Wing def. Austin
Southwest Christian (Chaska) def. Totino-Grace, 25-16, 25-17, 25-20
St. Paul Highland Park def. St. Paul Johnson, 25-15, 27-25, 25-12
Heritage Christian Academy Invitational=
Hutchinson def. South St. Paul, 25-8, 25-7
Hutchinson def. Spectrum, 25-19, 25-18
Mabel-Canton def. Fridley, 25-12, 25-6
West Lutheran def. Fridley, 25-20, 25-17
West Lutheran def. Heritage Christian Academy, 25-10, 25-14
Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
