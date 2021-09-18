Sports
Friday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Banks 35, Hidden Valley 0
Cascade 31, Mazama 28
Crater 15, Churchill 13
Estacada 30, Seaside 14
Glencoe 50, Beaverton 49
Heppner 14, Stanfield 0
Lakeridge 42, Liberty 13
McNary 41, Grants Pass 0
North Medford 28, Sherwood 21
Sandy 14, Barlow 7
Summit 20, Bend 0
Weiser, Idaho 48, Baker 12
West Linn 28, Sunset 14
Westview 55, Century 7
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
