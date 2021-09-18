Skubal, Tigers to face Yarbrough, Rays

Detroit Tigers (70-78, third in the AL Central) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (92-56, first in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Tarik Skubal (8-12, 4.21 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 160 strikeouts) Rays: Ryan Yarbrough (8-5, 5.14 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 106 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rays -189, Tigers +162; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Tampa Bay and Detroit will play on Saturday.

The Rays are 47-26 in home games in 2020. Tampa Bay has slugged .425 this season. Tommy Hunter leads the team with a mark of 1.000.

The Tigers are 31-42 on the road. Detroit is hitting a collective .241 this season, led by Jonathan Schoop with an average of .273.

The Rays won the last meeting 7-4. Andrew Kittredge earned his ninth victory and Brett Phillips went 1-for-5 with a home run and three RBIs for Tampa Bay. Bryan Garcia took his second loss for Detroit.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Lowe leads the Rays with 34 home runs and is batting .238.

Robbie Grossman leads the Tigers with 23 home runs and has 65 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 5-5, .228 batting average, 4.67 ERA

Tigers: 5-5, .227 batting average, 3.76 ERA

INJURIES: Rays: Matt Wisler: (finger), Ryan Thompson: (shoulder), Jeffrey Springs: (knee), Chaz Roe: (shoulder), Cody Reed: (thumb), Colin Poche: (elbow), Shane McClanahan: (back), DJ Johnson: (shoulder), Tyler Glasnow: (elbow), Oliver Drake: (forearm), Yonny Chirinos: (elbow), Jalen Beeks: (elbow), Chris Archer: (hip), Wander Franco: (hamstring), Nelson Cruz: (forearm).

Tigers: Spencer Turnbull: (forearm), Julio Teheran: (shoulder), Joe Jimenez: (covid-19), Rony Garcia: (knee), Miguel Del Pozo: (covid-19), Jose Cisnero: (elbow), Matthew Boyd: (elbow), Jake Rogers: (arm).