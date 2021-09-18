Morton scheduled to start for Braves at Giants

Atlanta Braves (76-69, first in the NL East) vs. San Francisco Giants (96-52, first in the NL West)

San Francisco; Saturday, 9:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Charlie Morton (13-5, 3.76 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 192 strikeouts) Giants: Alex Wood (10-4, 4.08 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 135 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -132, Braves +118; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco and Atlanta will play on Saturday.

The Giants are 48-25 on their home turf. San Francisco has a collective on-base percentage of .324, led by Buster Posey with a mark of .379.

The Braves have gone 39-33 away from home. Atlanta has hit 217 home runs as a team this season. Adam Duvall leads the team with 35, averaging one every 13.3 at-bats.

The Giants won the last meeting 6-5. Camilo Doval earned his third victory and Brandon Crawford went 2-for-5 with a double, a home run and an RBI for San Francisco. Jacob Webb took his third loss for Atlanta.

TOP PERFORMERS: Crawford leads the Giants with 81 RBIs and is batting .299.

Freddie Freeman leads the Braves with 161 hits and has 78 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 8-2, .301 batting average, 3.52 ERA, outscored opponents by 37 runs

Braves: 5-5, .249 batting average, 3.75 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

INJURIES: Giants: Alex Wood: (undisclosed), Dedniel Nunez: (elbow), Jake McGee: (oblique), Johnny Cueto: (elbow), Tyler Beede: (back), Mike Yastrzemski: (elbow), Luis Gonzalez: (undisclosed), Alex Dickerson: (hamstring).

Braves: Josh Tomlin: (neck), Mike Soroka: (achilles), Grant Dayton: (shoulder), Tucker Davidson: (forearm), Marcell Ozuna: (hand), Ronald Acuna Jr.: (knee), Stephen Vogt: (hip).