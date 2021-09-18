Charlotte Observer Logo
Saturday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Bishop O'Connell 22, St. John's Catholic Prep, Md. 6

Blue Ridge School 32, Fishburne Military 18

Broadwater Academy 48, Chincoteague 6

Fredericksburg Christian 26, Norfolk Christian School 24

Georgetown Prep, Md. 34, Woodberry Forest 21

Hampton 25, Menchville 14

Heritage-Lynchburg 49, E.C. Glass 42

John Champe 62, Colgan 20

John Handley 56, Skyline 13

Kecoughtan 23, Gloucester 7

Northern Virginia HomeSchool 35, Central Maryland Christian, Md. 28

Patrick Henry-Roanoke 32, William Fleming 28

Potomac School 21, Bishop Ireton 7

St. Christopher's 37, St. Albans, D.C. 6

St. Stephens-St. Agnes 49, Flint Hill School 0

Woodside 36, Heritage-Newport News 0

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

