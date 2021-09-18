Sports
Saturday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Bishop O'Connell 22, St. John's Catholic Prep, Md. 6
Blue Ridge School 32, Fishburne Military 18
Broadwater Academy 48, Chincoteague 6
Fredericksburg Christian 26, Norfolk Christian School 24
Georgetown Prep, Md. 34, Woodberry Forest 21
Hampton 25, Menchville 14
Heritage-Lynchburg 49, E.C. Glass 42
John Champe 62, Colgan 20
John Handley 56, Skyline 13
Kecoughtan 23, Gloucester 7
Northern Virginia HomeSchool 35, Central Maryland Christian, Md. 28
Patrick Henry-Roanoke 32, William Fleming 28
Potomac School 21, Bishop Ireton 7
St. Christopher's 37, St. Albans, D.C. 6
St. Stephens-St. Agnes 49, Flint Hill School 0
Woodside 36, Heritage-Newport News 0
