Saturday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Big Sandy 32, Sunburst 12

Broadview-Lavina 41, Bainville 12

Florence 20, Townsend 14

Plentywood 58, Carter County 20

Shields Valley 36, Froid/Medicine Lake Coop 14

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Great Falls Central vs. Choteau, ccd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

