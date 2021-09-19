Sports
Saturday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Big Sandy 32, Sunburst 12
Broadview-Lavina 41, Bainville 12
Florence 20, Townsend 14
Plentywood 58, Carter County 20
Shields Valley 36, Froid/Medicine Lake Coop 14
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Great Falls Central vs. Choteau, ccd.
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
