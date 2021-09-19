Sports
Saturday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Christ Preparatory Academy 51, Royal Valley 0
University Academy, Mo. 20, KC Bishop Ward 10
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
