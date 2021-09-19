Charlotte Observer Logo
New teams join the Raleigh and Durham area Sweet 16. Who made the grade this week?

Three new schools have pushed their way into the Triangle Sweet 16 this week, while the top of the poll largely remained steady as all of the top teams found ways to win — some in grand fashion.

One week after falling from the top spot, Cleveland once again beat up on its opponent behind Omarion Hampton’s stellar play. The Rams put up 50 points for the fourth straight game, but are still looking up to Cardinal Gibbons. The Crusaders went to 3-1 on the season, but will face a big test this week with a trip to Myers Park, ranked ninth in the Charlotte area Sweet 16.

Millbrook, Rolesville and Leesville Road all held serve this week to stay steady, but falling from 3 to 8 was Wake Forest, which los its second in a row after a 3-0 start to the season.

South Johnston, Apex Friendship and West Johnston are all new to the poll this week, while Chapel Hill continues its slow climb, also remaining unbeaten at 4-0.

Here are the rest of the rankings:

RankSchoolRecordPrev.
1Cardinal Gibbons(3-1)1
2Cleveland(4-0)2
3Millbrook(5-0)4
4Rolesville(3-2)5
5Leesville Road(4-0)6
6Heritage(5-0)7
7Princeton(4-0)8
8Wake Forest(3-2)3
9Wakefield(4-1)9
10Knightdale(2-1)10
11Panther Creek(3-1)11
12Hillside(3-2)12
13Chapel Hill(4-0)15
14South Johnston(4-0)NR
15Apex Friendship(2-2)NR
16West Johnston(3-1)NR

-- Ranking compiled by Chris Hughes

