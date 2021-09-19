Calhoun, Varsho key 3-run 10th, Arizona beats Houston, 6-4

Arizona Diamondbacks' Daulton Varsho (12) runs down the third base line after hitting a two-run home run against the Houston Astros during the 10th inning of a baseball game Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) AP

Kole Calhoun knocked in the go-ahead run with an RBI single and Daulton Varsho homered as the Arizona Diamondbacks scored three runs in the 10th inning for a 6-4 win over the Houston Astros on Saturday night.

Calhoun hit an run-scoring single off Yimi García (3-9) through the right side of the drawn-in infield to give Arizona the lead in the 10th. Varsho followed with a two-run homer to center, extending the lead to 6-3.

Tyler Clippard allowed an RBI single by Jason Castro to lead off the 10th, but induced a fielder’s choice groundout by José Altuve before walking Alex Bregman. After Yordan Álvarez grounded out, putting runners on second and third, Clippard got a flyout from Yuli Gurriel to end it and earn his sixth save.

J.B. Wendelken (3-2) pitched a perfect ninth for the win as Arizona snapped a four-game skid.

Arizona got to Houston starter Lance McCullers, Jr. for three runs in the fourth.

After David Peralta scored on a fielding error by Gurriel, Christian Walker hit an RBI double, and Pavin Smith followed with an RBI single, giving the Diamondbacks a 3-2 lead.

Álvarez hit a two-run homer to center to give the Astros a 2-0 lead in the first. Carlos Correa hit a sacrifice fly to tie it at 3-all in the sixth.

McCullers yielded three runs — two earned — on seven hits with eight strikeouts in six innings.

Arizona starter Humberto Castellanos permitted three runs on eight hits with three strikeouts in five innings.

ROSTER MOVES

Diamondbacks: RHP Luis Frias was recalled from Triple-A Reno. INF/OF Andrew Young was optioned to Reno following Friday night’s game.

Astros: RHP Peter Solomon was recalled from Triple-A Sugar Land to take the roster spot of RHP Brandon Bielak, who was optioned to Sugar Land after Friday night’s game. … INF Robel Garcia, who was designated for assignment on Wednesday, cleared waivers and was outrighted to Sugar Land on Friday.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Astros: OF Michael Brantley (right knee soreness) will resume baseball activities on Sunday, manager Dusty Baker said. … LHP Framber Valdez, who was scratched from his last scheduled start on Thursday with a cut on his left index finger, threw for a second straight day on Saturday, Baker said.

UP NEXT

Diamondbacks: RHP Zac Gallen (2-10 4.44) will start Sunday looking to end a three-game losing streak.

Astros: RHP Zack Greinke (11-6, 3.94) will start Sunday looking to end his recent struggles, as well. Greinke is 0-3 in his last three starts, allowing 16 runs over 15 innings in those outings.

