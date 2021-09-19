Gallen expected to start for the Diamondbacks against Astros

Arizona Diamondbacks (48-100, fifth in the NL West) vs. Houston Astros (87-61, first in the AL West)

Houston; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Zac Gallen (2-10, 4.44 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 118 strikeouts) Astros: Zack Greinke (11-6, 3.94 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 114 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -258, Diamondbacks +210; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Houston and Arizona will square off on Sunday.

The Astros are 46-28 on their home turf. Houston hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .338 this season, led by Yuli Gurriel with a mark of .377.

The Diamondbacks are 20-57 on the road. Arizona is slugging .381 as a unit. Josh Rojas leads the team with a slugging percentage of .425.

The Diamondbacks won the last meeting 6-4. J.B. Wendelken earned his third victory and Daulton Varsho went 2-for-5 with a double, a home run and two RBIs for Arizona. Yimi Garcia took his ninth loss for Houston.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yordan Alvarez leads the Astros with 31 home runs and is batting .278.

Rojas leads the Diamondbacks with 11 home runs and has 42 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 6-4, .294 batting average, 3.36 ERA, outscored opponents by 24 runs

Diamondbacks: 3-7, .221 batting average, 4.74 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

INJURIES: Astros: Justin Verlander: (elbow), Framber Valdez: (hand), Andre Scrubb: (shoulder), Jake Odorizzi: (foot), Rafael Montero: (shoulder), Tyler Ivey: (undisclosed), Kent Emanuel: (elbow), Pedro Baez: (shoulder), Michael Brantley: (knee), Taylor Jones: (covid-19).

Diamondbacks: Kevin Ginkel: (elbow), Tyler Gilbert: (elbow), Chris Devenski: (elbow), Kole Calhoun: (hamstring), Seth Beer: (shoulder).