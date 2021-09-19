Sampson expected to start for the Cubs against Brewers

Chicago Cubs (66-83, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (91-57, first in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Adrian Sampson (1-2, 2.53 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 16 strikeouts) Brewers: Eric Lauer (6-5, 2.92 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 99 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -217, Cubs +181; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee and Chicago will square off on Sunday.

The Brewers are 42-31 in home games in 2020. Milwaukee has a team on-base percentage of .317, led by Christian Yelich with a mark of .354.

The Cubs have gone 27-47 away from home. Chicago has a collective on-base percentage of .304, led by Willson Contreras with a mark of .327.

The Brewers won the last meeting 6-4. Devin Williams earned his eighth victory and Manny Pina went 2-for-3 with two home runs and two RBIs for Milwaukee. Scott Effross registered his first loss for Chicago.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eduardo Escobar ranks second on the Brewers with 82 RBIs and is batting .252.

Ian Happ leads the Cubs with 94 hits and has 56 RBIs.

Sports Pass is your ticket to Charlotte sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Charlotte area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 7-3, .238 batting average, 2.60 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

Cubs: 2-8, .237 batting average, 6.88 ERA, outscored by 27 runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Justin Topa: (elbow), Angel Perdomo: (back), John Curtiss: (elbow), John Axford: (elbow), Brett Anderson: (shoulder), Tyrone Taylor: (oblique), Avisail Garcia: (back), Lorenzo Cain: (hip), Rowdy Tellez: (knee), Mark Mathias: (shoulder), Willy Adames: (quad).

Cubs: Brad Wieck: (heart), Keegan Thompson: (shoulder), Kohl Stewart: (elbow), Manuel Rodriguez: (shoulder), Jonathan Holder: (shoulder), Jason Heyward: (concussion), Michael Hermosillo: (forearm), Nick Madrigal: (hamstring), Nico Hoerner: (oblique), Jose Lobaton: (shoulder), P.J. Higgins: (forearm).