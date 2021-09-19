Kowar expected to start for Kansas City against Seattle

Seattle Mariners (79-69, third in the AL West) vs. Kansas City Royals (67-81, fourth in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Missouri; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Logan Gilbert (5-5, 4.97 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 115 strikeouts) Royals: Jackson Kowar (0-3, 10.50 ERA, 2.17 WHIP, 16 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Royals +114, Mariners -133; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Kansas City and Seattle will play on Sunday.

The Royals are 36-38 on their home turf. Kansas City has a team on-base percentage of .305, led by Nicky Lopez with a mark of .367.

The Mariners are 37-36 on the road. Seattle has hit 183 home runs as a team this season. Kyle Seager leads the club with 34, averaging one every 16.2 at-bats.

The Royals won the last meeting 8-1. Kris Bubic secured his fifth victory and Michael A. Taylor went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBIs for Kansas City. Yusei Kikuchi took his ninth loss for Seattle.

TOP PERFORMERS: Salvador Perez leads the Royals with 64 extra base hits and is slugging .546.

Ty France leads the Mariners with 151 hits and is batting .291.

Sports Pass is your ticket to Charlotte sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Charlotte area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 5-5, .311 batting average, 4.90 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Mariners: 4-6, .226 batting average, 5.00 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

INJURIES: Royals: Brady Singer: (undisclosed), Mike Minor: (shoulder), Daniel Lynch: (calf), Richard Lovelady: (elbow), Brad Keller: (shoulder), Jakob Junis: (shoulder), Jesse Hahn: (shoulder), Wade Davis: (shoulder), Cam Gallagher: (knee).

Mariners: James Paxton: (left forearm), Ljay Newsome: (elbow), Andres Munoz: (elbow), Nick Margevicius: (shoulder), Ken Giles: (elbow), Justin Dunn: (shoulder), Shed Long Jr.: (shin), Kyle Lewis: (knee), Sam Haggerty: (shoulder), Evan White: (hip).